Metallica to debut more new songs on Howard Stern

Metallica will perform a career-spanning set live on Howard Stern’s show on SiriusXM next week.

The thrash giants will play fan favourites alongside songs from their upcoming 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which is due to be released on November 18.

The live performance airs on SiriusXM Howard 100 (Ch 100) on September 26 (Monday).

On the same day, Metallica will record a special edition of SiriusXM’s Town Hall series, hosted by David Fricke, where they’ll answer questions from fans in the SiriusXM studios in New York City.

The Q&A will then be aired on a limited-run Sirius station called Mandatory Metallica, which launches on November 16 and runs through to November 23.

Metallica have released one track from the album so far. They made Hardwired available to stream last month and guitarist Kirk Hammett later said he has refused to let himself read online comments, in case they make him feel as if he shouldn’t have bothered recording it.

He said: “I feel the excitement, the energy in the air. We’re all kind of picking up on it. But as soon as I go on to my computer I think to myself, ‘Should I read what other people are saying? Should I read some comments?’

“I instantly say to myself, ‘Don’t go there.’ Because I’ll get angry, then frustrated, then confused – and then want to write it all off as just fucking useless bullshit. ‘Why did I even waste my time?’

“Having said that, I know there’s a great buzz out there and I’m totally thankful that the song is so well-received.”

Metallica also released a brief snippet of another new track, Moth Into Flame.

Hammett is due to appear at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour in Tokyo on November 11, alongside Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Def Leppard duo Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Richie Sambora, Cheap Trick and Orianthi.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

