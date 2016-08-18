Metallica announce new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct

Metallica’s new album will be titled Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, the band have announced.

The follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic will launch on November 18 and will cover two CDs. The band have also made a video for the title track available, which can be watched below, and revealed the final tracklist and cover art.

The band say in a statement: “It really does exist! We know it’s been a long time coming, but today we proudly introduce you to Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, the long-awaited next Metallica studio album that is the follow-up to Death Magnetic! Two discs, nearly 80 minutes of music is coming your way on November 18, 2016.

“Hardwired… represents the next phase of our journey as Metallica and we are so excited to share it with you and we’re hoping you’ll hear a lot more of it in the coming days.

“Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, this is our 11th studio album and is available for pre-order in a variety of configurations including 12 songs on a double CD, vinyl, digital download, as well as a deluxe version with the riffs that were the origins of the album.

“Everyone who pre-orders the album through Metallica.com will receive an instant download of the song Hardwired.

“We cannot wait to hit the road to play these songs live and get in your faces once again, so strap yourselves in.”

Metallica will play a concert on August 20 at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium which will be broadcast online across the world.

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

