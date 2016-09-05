Metallica announce tour of Latin America

Metallica have announced a tour of Latin America.
The thrash giants have lined up five dates in support of upcoming 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct – and they’ll kick things off in Puerto Rico on October 26.
The band say: “As we put the finishing touches on Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, we’re also getting ready to hit the road for the first of many headlining shows around the world.
“To kick it all off we’re returning to five cities we know will absolutely rock hard with all kinds of crazy Metalli-love and get this tour started right.
“First up we travel to Latin America with stops in Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Colombia, Guatemala and Costa Rica. We can’t think of a better place to get the juices flowing and set the table for many more shows to come.”
They add: “We are beyond excited to get out there, visit all of you and test out some of the new songs live. Keep watching here for many more announcements in the coming weeks.”
Metallica released Hardwired – the first track from the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic last month.
Metallica 2016 Latin America tour dates
Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador
Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia
Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala
Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
- Watch Metallica making Hardwired video
- The 1000 days that changed Metallica
- Metallica tease new track Moth Into Flame
- Metallica reflect on ‘rebellious’ Master Of Puppets era
Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist
Disc1
- Hardwired
- Atlas, Rise!
- Now That We’re Dead
- Moth Into Flame
- Am I Savage?
- Halo On Fire
Disc2
- Confusion
- Dream No More
- ManUNkind
- Here Comes Revenge
- Murder One
- Spit Out The Bone