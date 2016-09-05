Metallica announce tour of Latin America

Metallica have announced a tour of Latin America.

The thrash giants have lined up five dates in support of upcoming 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct – and they’ll kick things off in Puerto Rico on October 26.

The band say: “As we put the finishing touches on Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, we’re also getting ready to hit the road for the first of many headlining shows around the world.

“To kick it all off we’re returning to five cities we know will absolutely rock hard with all kinds of crazy Metalli-love and get this tour started right.

“First up we travel to Latin America with stops in Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Colombia, Guatemala and Costa Rica. We can’t think of a better place to get the juices flowing and set the table for many more shows to come.”

They add: “We are beyond excited to get out there, visit all of you and test out some of the new songs live. Keep watching here for many more announcements in the coming weeks.”

Metallica released Hardwired – the first track from the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic last month.

Metallica 2016 Latin America tour dates

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

What does the new Metallica song say about their new album?