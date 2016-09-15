Three children in Missouri have earned the praise of Metallica after footage of the trio covering their music emerged on Facebook.

On Sunday afternoon, Catherine Rose was shopping in Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza and saw three kids with amps set up outside of the t.Loft health cafe. She started streaming their 20-minute set and yesterday, the number of views was hovering around the 500,000 mark. When Metallica shared the video on their Facebook page in the early hours of the morning, it rocketed to over seven million.

“Thanks for filming it, Catherine! These kids rock. Very, very cool,” the band wrote on her page. Their set featured songs from Metallica’s …And Justice For All – Eye Of The Beholder, Blackened, The Frayed Ends Of Sanity, To Live Is To Die and the title track – plus a nod to For Whom The Bell Tolls. All they need is a friend with a wah wah pedal and they could clean up on the cover band circuit at weekends and during school holidays.

Watch the clip below. Then again, for good measure. And they say kids just want to smash up bus stops and play Pokémon Go.

Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct will be released on November 18, 2016.

