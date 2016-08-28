Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct sounds ‘crushing’

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo says their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct sounds “crushing.”

The follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic will be released on November 18 via their Blackened Records label. And Trujillo reports that while heavy, the record also carries “strong melodies.”

The bassist tells City Pages: “Hardwired is the perfect statement to lead into this body of music. I think this album sounds crushing. Sound-wise, it’s got a lot of firepower. I’m excited about the songs, but I’m also excited about the sound quality of the record. Greg Fidelman did a great job with the production.

“It’s really fun music, but it’s also challenging. It can be a bit complex, but there’s strong melodies. I feel we’ve matured in the right way as a band. We’ve had a lot of creative challenges over the years and as we’ve gotten older, we’ve been going for it.”

Trujillo recalls a funny moment when he was flying home after completing work on Hardwired… To Self Destruct, when a fellow passenger talked to him about Metallica – but didn’t realise who he was.

He continues: “I’m getting on the plane and Hardwired had just been featured all over the nation. I sit down next to this guy, who offered me the free drink coupon.

“I had a Metallica jacket on and he said, ‘Oh, I heard they released their new album today.’ I said, ‘No, I think it was just one song.’ He goes, ‘Did you hear it?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s good.’

“I look down, he’s got his headset on watching the video on his iPhone. He doesn’t know I’m in the band. He’s just going, ‘Oh man, this is really good.’ That was a classic moment.”

The book Metallica: Back To The Front, which celebrates the band’s classic third album Master Of Puppets will be published on September 13. Metallica recently issued a video looking back at the 1986 album.

The Hardwired… To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

