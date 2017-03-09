Watch Metallica perform Dream No More live for the first time

Metallica have released a video showcasing their performance of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct track Dream No More.

It was filmed during the band’s three-nights at Mexico City’s Foro Sol earlier this month – and marked the first time that James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo had played the song live.

Metallica were supported by Iggy Pop in Mexico City, with the Stooges icon joining them onstage for a performance of T.V. Eye.

Metallica are now taking a short break from their live commitments, but will resume at Brazil’s Lollapalooza on March 25. That will be followed by the 25-date North American leg of their WorldWired tour. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Earlier this week, the band released a 15-minute promo showing how their video for Spit Out The Bone was created.

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

