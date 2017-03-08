The Dead Daisies announce Live & Louder world tour

The Dead Daisies have announced the first part of a world tour.
They’ve revealed dates across Europe, Japan and South America for this summer, with a full list of North American shows to be announced in due course.
The run of 28 performances get underway at Germany’s Rock Hard Festival on June 2 and wrap up at Argentina’s Teatro Vorterix on July 16.
Guitarist Doug Aldrich says: “The Dead Daisies update: Getting my guitars ready for the 2017 Live & Louder tour. We’re gonna be doing a quick blast this summer – come and hang with us when you hear about the band coming through! See ya soon for a good dose of the Daisies!”
The band have lined up the dates to mark the release of the 16-track Live & Louder record which was recorded on their 2016 tour in support of third studio album Make Some Noise. In addition to the standard release, Live & Louder will launch in digipak format containing a DVD featuring a documentary, all the music videos from Make Some Noise and a picture gallery.
It’ll be released on May 19 via Spitfire Music/SPV.
Lead singer John Corabi says: “We’re extremely excited and proud of our new album Live & Louder. A lot of the fans have been writing to us and saying how much they loved our records but were even more blown away by the band live!
“This documents our last UK and European tour, and also shows the world how truly loud and supportive The Dead Daisies fans are!”
A full tracklist and pre-order details will be revealed in due course, but a teaser video – along with all 2017 tour dates – can be seen below.
The Dead Daisies 2017 world tour
Jun 02: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival, Germany
Jun 03: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria
Jun 04: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Jun 06: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Jun 08: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 12: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK
Jun 14: Zoetermeer Jun Boerderij, Netherlands
Jun 16: Vaureal Le Forum, France
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 20: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany
Jun 21: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
Jun 23: Hamburg Harley Days Festival, Germany
Jun 25: Velden Bluesiana, Austria
Jun 26: Velden Bluesiana, Austria
Jun 27: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Jun 28: Budapest A38, Hungary
Jun 29: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Jul 01: Freigericht Rock Festival, Germany
Jul 05: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan
Jul 06: Osaka Umeda Club Quattro, Japan
Jul 12: Curitiba Opera de Arame, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)
Jul 13: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)
Jul 15: Buenos Aires Vorterix, Argentina
Jul 16: Rosario Teatro Vorterix, Argentina
Aug 03: Kostrzyn Woodstock, Poland