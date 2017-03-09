Chris Cornell teases new solo track The Promise

Chris Cornell has released a short teaser clip of him performing his new track The Promise.

The studio footage shows a 45-second video of the Soundgarden frontman laying down vocals for the song, which features in the film of the same name.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and goes on general release from April 21. It stars Christian Bale, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Oscar Issac and Charlotte Le Bon and follows a love triangle set in the last days of the Ottoman Empire.

Cornell says he’ll officially release The Promise on March 10.

Meanwhile, Cornell and his Soundgarden bandmates recently added further dates to their US spring tour.

They have 18 dates planned starting next month, and are continuing work on the follow-up to 2012 album King Animal.

Guitarist Kim Thayil previously said of the new material: “It has precision where it needs precision. It has chaos and looseness where you want the song to be wild. It has colour where you want it to really shine. We really roll the thing over. It’s definitely a fun and dynamic process.”

Soundgarden will release a deluxe edition of Ultramega OK on March 10 via Sub Pop. They unveiled a remixed version of Flower from the record last month.

Apr 28: Tampa 98Rock Fest, FL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers FortRock, FL

May 03: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 05: Forest City Caroline Rebellion, NC

May 06: Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, AL

May 07: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TB

May 10: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

May 12: Council Bluffs The River’s Rockfest, IA

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 14: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

May 17: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: Maryland heights KPNT Pointfest, CO

May 22: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 25: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 26: Dallas Bomb factory, TX

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

