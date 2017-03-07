Watch Iggy Pop perform T.V. Eye with Metallica

Metallica were joined onstage by Iggy Pop on Sunday night at their show in Mexico City.

The band were wrapping up their third and final night at the Foro Sol when Pop took to the stage with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo to perform the Stooges track T.V. Eye.

Introducing Pop to the crowd, Hetfield says: “So, night three and we’re making it extra special. Metallica has much respect for the man coming out here to sing a song with us – and we’re grateful that he’s been able to be on this Mexico City tour with us. Please show your sign of respect and love to Mr Iggy Pop.”

Pop had been serving as Metallica’s support on the three Mexico City dates.

Metallica are now taking a short break from live activities but will kick things back into action at Brazil’s Lollapalooza on March 25, which will be followed by the North American leg of their WorldWired tour. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Earlier this week, Metallica released dress rehearsal footage of their Grammy Awards show performance with Lady Gaga, who Ulrich later described as “the perfect fifth member of Metallica.”

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

