Metallica confirm Master Of Puppets re-release

Metallica have confirmed that the highy-anticipated Master Of Puppets remastered edition will be released on November 10 via their Blackened Recordings label. Listen to the updated version of Disposable Heroes and a live version of The Thing That Should Not Be below.

It’s to be available in a number of formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges. Watch a video of frontman James Hetfield unboxing the pack below.

Metallica’s third album – and their last with late bassist Cliff Burton – was originally released in 1986 and it became the band’s first platinum title. Last year it became the first metal record to be added to the US Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, which preserves works regarded as “culturally significant.” More than 10 million copies have been sold worldwide.

Drummer Lars Ulrich said earlier this month that the remaster would arrive before the end of the year, adding: “There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets – it is an immense project.

“Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs, Kirk and Cliff joining, and that lineup settling.”

Blackened Recordings say the new edition has been “remastered for the most advanced sound quality.” Pre-ordering is available now, with instant downloads of Disposable Heroes and The Thing That Should Not Be (live) on offer, depending on the version ordered.

Metallica’s WorldWired tour continues in Europe next month, with UK dates to follow in October – see the full list below.

2017

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

