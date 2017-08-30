Metallica confirm Master Of Puppets re-release

Metallica have confirmed that the highy-anticipated Master Of Puppets remastered edition will be released on November 10 via their Blackened Recordings label. Listen to the updated version of Disposable Heroes and a live version of The Thing That Should Not Be below.
It’s to be available in a number of formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges. Watch a video of frontman James Hetfield unboxing the pack below.
Metallica’s third album – and their last with late bassist Cliff Burton – was originally released in 1986 and it became the band’s first platinum title. Last year it became the first metal record to be added to the US Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, which preserves works regarded as “culturally significant.” More than 10 million copies have been sold worldwide.
Drummer Lars Ulrich said earlier this month that the remaster would arrive before the end of the year, adding: “There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets – it is an immense project.
“Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs, Kirk and Cliff joining, and that lineup settling.”
Blackened Recordings say the new edition has been “remastered for the most advanced sound quality.” Pre-ordering is available now, with instant downloads of Disposable Heroes and The Thing That Should Not Be (live) on offer, depending on the version ordered.
Metallica’s WorldWired tour continues in Europe next month, with UK dates to follow in October – see the full list below.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland