Watch Megadeth’s gritty new video for Lying In State

Megadeth have released a video for their Dystopia track Lying In State.

The band revealed in November last year that they were shooting the promo in Sao Paulo following two shows in the Brazilian city.

Now the video for the politically-charged song is out, and features footage of the band mixed with shots of katana-wielding mascot Vic Rattlehead as he comes face to face with supernatural forces in a cemetery.

There are also nods to classic Megadeth albums Rust In Peace and Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?.

Vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine tells Rolling Stone: “When we were on tour in Sao Paulo in 2016, we filmed the Conquer Or Die video. We were so impressed with Brazilian award-winning director Leo Liberti, that we had him do the Lying In State video as well.

“We had several friends and fans of the band, as well as the production crew, play roles in the video.

“Huge thanks goes to guitarist Kiko Loureiro for introducing us to Leo. I especially like how bad ass Vic was with the sword. Who knew?”

Megadeth will head out on the road later this year with dates planned in Mexico and across Europe. Find a full list of live shows below.

Apr 29: Tijuana Estadio Caliente, Mexico

May 05: Benito Juarez Hell & Heaven Festival, Mexico

Jun 05: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jun 06: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

Jun 10: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 12: Pizen HM Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 13: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Jun 14: Vienna Nova Rock festival, Austria

Jun 16: London Stone Free Festival, UK

Jun 18: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Jun 19: Feiburg Sick Arena, Germany

Jun 20: Mannheim Zeltfestival, Germany

Jun 22: Leipzig Matapaloz Festival, Germany

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Jul 04: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jul 05: Villeurbanne Le Transbordeur, France

Jul 07: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 08: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Jul 13: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

