Megadeth have filmed a new video for Lying In State

Megadeth have revealed that they’ve filmed a video for their track Lying In State.

The song appears on the band’s most recent studio album Dystopia, which scooped a Grammy for Best Metal Performance earlier this year.

The band posted a series of pictures on their Instagram account, showing stills from the shoot which was filmed in Sao Paulo. Megadeth recently played two shows in the Brazilian city.

Earlier this year, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine reported that the band would get together before the end of 2017 to start “throwing some ideas around” for their next studio album.

Mustaine said: “We have stuff planned for next year and then, believe it or not, we have something that we were approached on for 2019.

“That’s the farthest ever in my life I’ve been asked to do a show in advance, so we’re excited about that – and in-between that time period, we plan on going back in the studio.

“We’re probably going to go back in and start throwing some ideas around at the end of the year – we’re thinking about November and December.”

Further details on the new video will be revealed in due course.

