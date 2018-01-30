Korn’s Jonathan Davis announces North American and European tour dates

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis has announced a run of solo shows which will take place across North America and Europe later this year.

On Friday, Davis launched his new single What It Is, which is expected to feature on his as-yet-untitled solo album later this year.

The song also appears on the soundtrack to the film American Satan, starring Black Veil Brides’ vocalist Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce.

Davis said: “It took 10 years, and I’m so glad this project is finally out. It is something that is very close to me and I’m excited for the world to finally hear it.

“This time, I’m pulling something out of the audience. I’ve bared my soul for so fucking long, I thought it’d be really cool to pull listeners in a different direction for once.”

Find a full list of confirmed tour dates below.

Apr 06: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Apr 07: Seattle Showbox, WA

Apr 09: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Apr 10: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Apr 12: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Apr 13: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 14: Tucson KFMA Day 2018, AZ

Apr 16: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Apr 18: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

Apr 20: Tempe UFEST 2018, ZA

Apr 21: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Apr 22: Denver Ogden Theater, CO

Apr 24: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Apr 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Apr 26: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 01: Kansas City Truman Theater, MO

May 04: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

May 05: Detroit Tye Majestic, MI

May 06: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

May 08: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 09: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 11: Portland Aura, ME

May 12: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 14: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

May 15: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

May 17: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

May 18: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 01: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 08: Download UK, UK

Jun 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Jun 11: Pratten Z7, Switzerland

Jun 13: Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

