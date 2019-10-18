Watch Marilyn Manson face the grave in video for God’s Gonna Cut You Down

Marilyn Manson in a still from the new video

Marilyn Manson has released a video for his take on American folk song God’s Gonna Cut You Down.

The track has been covered in the past by a variety of artists, including Odetta Holmes, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, whose version appeared on the posthumous release American V: A Hundred Highways in 2006.

Manson’s cover first appeared on the soundtrack to the 2017 film 24 Hours To Live, which starred Ethan Hawke and Rutger Hauer, with Manson teaming up with director Tim Mattia for the new video.

Shot entirely in black and white, the promo cuts between film of Manson singing the track in a motel room and the shock rocker out in the desert digging a grave… but who for?

The single is available to purchase digitally via Amazon, while a limited edition picture disc is also available to pre-order.

Check out the video below.

In September, it was revealed that Manson had landed a role in the third season of American Gods, which will will premiere on the Starz network in the US in 2020 and an internationally on Amazon Prime.

The show based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name stars Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Ricky Whittle and Gillian Anderson – with Manson lined up to play Johan Wengren, the lead singer of Viking death metal band Blood Death.

In July, Manson spoke about his upcoming studio album which will see him hook up once again with Shooter Jennings, with whom Manson collaborated on a David Bowie cover in 2016.

The as-yet-untitled record will be the follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down.