Watch lyric video for Satyricon’s Deep calleth upon Deep

Satyricon have released a lyric video for their new song Deep calleth upon Deep.

It’s the title track from their ninth studio album which will arrive on September 22 via Napalm Records and is their first material since their self-titled 2013 record.

Satyricon frontman Satyr says: “It was not easy to chose a song to represent this album as they are all so different. I consider them all to be a group of individuals with strong and unique personalities and together they make the album.

“The title track is the only song we’ve done with baritone and regular guitar all the way through the song. I felt it was needed for the tonal depth I was looking for and to enhance the swing of the groove in the heavier parts.

“It also has mellotron, cello, violin and backing vocals by classical singer Håkon Kornstad where the cello supports the baritone guitar, while the mellotron, violin and the backing vocals provide air and width to the sound.

“Consider it a journey – play it loud, close your eyes and head into the forest. That’s what I do.”

Pre-orders for Deep calleth upon Deep are now open directly through the Napalm Records website. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2017 tour dates below.

Satyricon Deep calleth upon Deep tracklist

Midnight Serpent Blood Cracks Open The Ground To Your Brethren In The Dark Deep calleth upon Deep The Ghost Of Rome Dissonant Black Wings And Withering Gloom Burial Rite

Sep 24: Hamburg Grünspan, Germany

Sep 25: Essen Turock, Germany

Sep 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Sep 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Sep 29: London Heaven, UK

Sep 30: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 01: Nantes MJC De Reze, France

Oct 02: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Oct 04: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Oct 05: Barcelona Razzamatazz, Spain

Oct 06: Montpelier Rockstore, France

Oct 07: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Oct 09: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 10: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 11: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 12: Prague Akropolis, Czech Republic

Oct 14: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 16: Berlin SO36, Germany

Oct 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 19: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Oct 20: Gotherburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 21: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Oct 31: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Nov 01: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico

Nov 02: San Jose Pepper’s Club, Costa Rica

Nov 07: Santiago Blondie, Chile

Nov 08: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina

Nov 10: Belo Horizonte Stonehenge, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Clash Club, Brazil

Nov 12: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Oddiseia, Brazil

Nov 22: Molde Gamle Kulturset, Norway

Nov 23: Trondheim Byscenen, Norway

Nov 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 25: Tromso Driv, Norway

Nov 29: Bergen Hulen, Norway

Nov 30: Stavanger Folken, Norway

Dec 01: Kristiansand Kick, Norway

Dec 02: Hamar Gregers, Norway

