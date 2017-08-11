Watch lyric video for Satyricon’s Deep calleth upon Deep

Satyricon have released a lyric video for their new song Deep calleth upon Deep.
It’s the title track from their ninth studio album which will arrive on September 22 via Napalm Records and is their first material since their self-titled 2013 record.
Satyricon frontman Satyr says: “It was not easy to chose a song to represent this album as they are all so different. I consider them all to be a group of individuals with strong and unique personalities and together they make the album.
“The title track is the only song we’ve done with baritone and regular guitar all the way through the song. I felt it was needed for the tonal depth I was looking for and to enhance the swing of the groove in the heavier parts.
“It also has mellotron, cello, violin and backing vocals by classical singer Håkon Kornstad where the cello supports the baritone guitar, while the mellotron, violin and the backing vocals provide air and width to the sound.
“Consider it a journey – play it loud, close your eyes and head into the forest. That’s what I do.”
Pre-orders for Deep calleth upon Deep are now open directly through the Napalm Records website. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2017 tour dates below.
Satyricon Deep calleth upon Deep tracklist
- Midnight Serpent
- Blood Cracks Open The Ground
- To Your Brethren In The Dark
- Deep calleth upon Deep
- The Ghost Of Rome
- Dissonant
- Black Wings And Withering Gloom
- Burial Rite
Satyricon 2017 tour dates
Sep 24: Hamburg Grünspan, Germany
Sep 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Sep 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Sep 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Sep 29: London Heaven, UK
Sep 30: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Oct 01: Nantes MJC De Reze, France
Oct 02: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Oct 04: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Oct 05: Barcelona Razzamatazz, Spain
Oct 06: Montpelier Rockstore, France
Oct 07: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Oct 09: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 10: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Oct 11: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 12: Prague Akropolis, Czech Republic
Oct 14: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 16: Berlin SO36, Germany
Oct 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 19: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Oct 20: Gotherburg Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 21: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Oct 31: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico
Nov 01: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico
Nov 02: San Jose Pepper’s Club, Costa Rica
Nov 07: Santiago Blondie, Chile
Nov 08: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina
Nov 10: Belo Horizonte Stonehenge, Brazil
Nov 11: Sao Paulo Clash Club, Brazil
Nov 12: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Oddiseia, Brazil
Nov 22: Molde Gamle Kulturset, Norway
Nov 23: Trondheim Byscenen, Norway
Nov 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 25: Tromso Driv, Norway
Nov 29: Bergen Hulen, Norway
Nov 30: Stavanger Folken, Norway
Dec 01: Kristiansand Kick, Norway
Dec 02: Hamar Gregers, Norway