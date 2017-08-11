Watch Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch onstage with Babymetal

Korn have shared a video showing Brian ‘Head’ Welch appearing onstage with Babymetal.

The video was posted on Korn’s Twitter feed and shows the guitarist having ghostly makeup applied before he hits the stage with the Japanese trio and their band.

Babymetal joined Korn on their Serenity Of Summer North American tour which wrapped up earlier this month in Cleveland. Other bands on the bill were Stone Sour, Skillet, Yelawolf, Islander and Ded.

Korn were playing in support of their 12th studio album The Serenity Of Suffering, while Babymetal were promoting their second record Metal Resistance which arrived in March 2016.

Asked in a new interview with TeamRock if Korn had any special plans to mark their 25th anniversary next year, guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer says: “We want to do something truly special for our fans to show how much we appreciate the way they’ve stuck with us.

“We want something they’ll be proud to show their children. Right now that’s all I can say.”

Korn are currently on tour across Europe and will return to the US and Mexico for further dates later this year. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Aug 11: Kortrijk Festival Area, Belgium

Aug 12: Hildesheim Vier Linden, Germany

Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Aug 23: Brixton O2 Academy, London, UK

Aug 24: Charleville Mezieres Square Bayard, France

Aug 25: Charleville Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 22: Greenwood Village High Elevation Rock Festival, CO

Sep 23: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 26: St Paul Myth, MN

Sep 27: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Sep 29: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

Sep 30: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Oct 28: Toluca Knotfest Mexico, Mexico

Korn give us the lowdown ahead of their UK dates