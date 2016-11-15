Trending

Ghost prepare for Papa Emeritus IV

By News  

Watch Ghost’s latest Sister Imperator video as she prepares Nameless Ghouls for arrival of Papa Emeritus IV

Papa Emeritus III
End is nigh: Papa Emeritus III

Ghost have released a video in which cult leader Sister Imperator tells them to prepare for the arrival of Papa Emeritus IV.

Each Ghost album has been fronted by a “new incarnation” of the frontman, suggesting that the follow-up to third title Meliora, expected next year, will include the installation of a fourth leader.

In the latest video, entitled The Summoning VII: Believe This, Sister Imperator says: “Are you ready to start anew? The new coming is about to begin. I give you another chance at transformation – but you must beg.”

Ghost released their Popestar EP in September to bridge the gap between Meliora and their next full-length work.

A Ghoul recently said of the material to come: “it’s a continuation of Meliora, but it’s sort of a response. I’ve used the word ‘pre-acopalyptic’ on Meliora. It’s sort of the height of civilisation, and, obviously, there has to be an end to that.

“If there was an absence of a God, there might be a return of a deity, which usually comes in horrible form. So it will be a darker album.”

Ghost just completed a North American tour.

Who are Ghost and what do they want?