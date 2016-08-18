Trending

Devilment putting finishing touches on new album

By Metal Hammer  

Exclusive: Cradle Of Filth and Devilment frontman Dani Filth says follow-up to 2014's The Great And Secret Show is 'Marilyn Manson-meets-Rob Zombie'

Dani Filth has confirmed that the next Devilment album is finished.

The Cradle Of Filth and Devilment frontman says they’re putting the finishing touches on the follow-up to 2014’s The Great And Secret Show which was overseen by producer Scott Atkins at Suffolk’s Grindstone Studios.

Filth tells TeamRock: “We literally finished it at the weekend. We did mastering then – it was a very lengthy night. It’s all done and we’re in the process of putting the artwork and the lyrics all together for delivery by next week.”

“It’s been a bloody hectic last couple of weeks – long nights. But it sounds fantastic now it’s all done. The production is awesome.

“Scott put the hours into this one more because I think he has a vested interest. He’s a good friend and we’re a local band – we’re all within 30 miles of each other.”

Speaking about the album’s sound, Filth says: “It’s a bit like fucked-up Manson meets Rob Zombie. It’s really heavy with pop sensibilities and really strange parts. I wouldn’t go and say it’s commercial as such. It sounds a lot more muso.”

He adds: “It’s a big step forward from the last record – and it’s a lot darker than that too. I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

Devilment released their video for Sanity Hits A (Perfect) Zero last year, while further album details will be issued in due course.

They’ll tour the UK this December.

Devilment UK tour dates 2016

Dec 06: Colchester Arts Centre
Dec 07: Nottingham Rock City Basement
Dec 09: Stoke Sugarmill
Dec 10: London Boston Music Room
Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront
Dec 13: Glasgow Stereo
Dec 14: Newcastle Think Tank
Dec 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Dec 16: Leeds Key Club
Dec 18: Reading Sub 89
Dec 19: Southampton Engine Rooms

