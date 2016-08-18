Devilment putting finishing touches on new album

Dani Filth has confirmed that the next Devilment album is finished.
The Cradle Of Filth and Devilment frontman says they’re putting the finishing touches on the follow-up to 2014’s The Great And Secret Show – which was overseen by producer Scott Atkins at Suffolk’s Grindstone Studios.
Filth tells TeamRock: “We literally finished it at the weekend. We did mastering then – it was a very lengthy night. It’s all done and we’re in the process of putting the artwork and the lyrics all together for delivery by next week.”
“It’s been a bloody hectic last couple of weeks – long nights. But it sounds fantastic now it’s all done. The production is awesome.
“Scott put the hours into this one more because I think he has a vested interest. He’s a good friend and we’re a local band – we’re all within 30 miles of each other.”
Speaking about the album’s sound, Filth says: “It’s a bit like fucked-up Manson meets Rob Zombie. It’s really heavy with pop sensibilities and really strange parts. I wouldn’t go and say it’s commercial as such. It sounds a lot more muso.”
He adds: “It’s a big step forward from the last record – and it’s a lot darker than that too. I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”
Devilment released their video for Sanity Hits A (Perfect) Zero last year, while further album details will be issued in due course.
They’ll tour the UK this December.
- King 810 release The Last Supper video
- Scott Weiland widow Jamie puts engagement ring on eBay
- The Depression Sessions documentary released
- Dio would have approved of hologram says Wendy
Devilment UK tour dates 2016
Dec 06: Colchester Arts Centre
Dec 07: Nottingham Rock City Basement
Dec 09: Stoke Sugarmill
Dec 10: London Boston Music Room
Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront
Dec 13: Glasgow Stereo
Dec 14: Newcastle Think Tank
Dec 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Dec 16: Leeds Key Club
Dec 18: Reading Sub 89
Dec 19: Southampton Engine Rooms