Nightwish issue trailer for Vehicle Of Spirit DVD

Nightwish have released a trailer for their live DVD Vehicle Of Spirit, set for release next month.
The pack includes performances at Wembley Arena in London, UK, and at the Ratina Stadion in Tampere, Finland – two of Nightwish’s biggest shows to date.
The events took place during their world tour in support of latest album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, and the release comes ahead of a planned year off.
Mainman Tuomas Holopainen recently said the next Nightwish record would continue the themes established on Endless Forms – but added: “Usually by now I’ve have five or six songs. I haven’t felt like doing any, but maybe it will come next year.
“I’m not taking any pressure, though. That’s the whole idea of having the year off.”
Vehicle Of Spirit is available for pre-order now.
Nightwish Vehicle Of Spirit contents
DVD1 – The Wembley Show
- Shudder Before The Beautiful
- Yours Is An Empty Hope
- Ever Dream
- Storytime
- My Walden
- While Your Lips Are Still Red
- Élan
- Weak Fantasy
- 7 Days To The Wolves
- Alpenglow
- The Poet And The Pendulum
- Nemo
- I Want My Tears Back
- Stargazers
- Ghost Love Score
- Last Ride Of The Day
- The Greatest Show On Earth
DVD2 – The Tampere Show
- Shudder Before The Beautiful
- Yours Is An Empty Hope
- Amaranth
- She Is My Sin
- Dark Chest Of Wonders
- My Walden
- The Islander
- Élan
- Weak Fantasy
- Storytime
- Endless Forms Most Beautiful
- Alpenglow
- Stargazers
- Sleeping Sun
- Ghost Love Score
- Last Ride Of The Day
- The Greatest Show On Earth
DVD3 – Extras
- Weak Fantasy (Vancouver)
- Nemo (Buenos Aires)
- The Poet And The Pendulum (Mexico City)
- Yours Is An Empty Hope (Joensuu)
- 7 Days To The Wolves (Espoo, Barona Arena)
- Sleeping Sun (Masters Of Rock)
- Sahara (Tampa Bay)
- Edemah Ruh acoustic (Nightwish Cruise)
- Last Ride Of The Day (Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko)
- Élan (Sydney)
- Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley