Nightwish issue trailer for Vehicle Of Spirit DVD

Nightwish have released a trailer for their live DVD Vehicle Of Spirit, set for release next month.

The pack includes performances at Wembley Arena in London, UK, and at the Ratina Stadion in Tampere, Finland – two of Nightwish’s biggest shows to date.

The events took place during their world tour in support of latest album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, and the release comes ahead of a planned year off.

Mainman Tuomas Holopainen recently said the next Nightwish record would continue the themes established on Endless Forms – but added: “Usually by now I’ve have five or six songs. I haven’t felt like doing any, but maybe it will come next year.

“I’m not taking any pressure, though. That’s the whole idea of having the year off.”

Vehicle Of Spirit is available for pre-order now.

Nightwish Vehicle Of Spirit contents

DVD1 – The Wembley Show

Shudder Before The Beautiful Yours Is An Empty Hope Ever Dream Storytime My Walden While Your Lips Are Still Red Élan Weak Fantasy 7 Days To The Wolves Alpenglow The Poet And The Pendulum Nemo I Want My Tears Back Stargazers Ghost Love Score Last Ride Of The Day The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD2 – The Tampere Show

Shudder Before The Beautiful Yours Is An Empty Hope Amaranth She Is My Sin Dark Chest Of Wonders My Walden The Islander Élan Weak Fantasy Storytime Endless Forms Most Beautiful Alpenglow Stargazers Sleeping Sun Ghost Love Score Last Ride Of The Day The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD3 – Extras