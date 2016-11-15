Nightwish issue trailer for Vehicle Of Spirit DVD

Trending

Watch Nightwish’s trailer for Vehicle Of Spirit DVD, containing UK and Finland live shows

Nightwish have released a trailer for their live DVD Vehicle Of Spirit, set for release next month.

The pack includes performances at Wembley Arena in London, UK, and at the Ratina Stadion in Tampere, Finland – two of Nightwish’s biggest shows to date.

The events took place during their world tour in support of latest album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, and the release comes ahead of a planned year off.

Mainman Tuomas Holopainen recently said the next Nightwish record would continue the themes established on Endless Forms – but added: “Usually by now I’ve have five or six songs. I haven’t felt like doing any, but maybe it will come next year.

“I’m not taking any pressure, though. That’s the whole idea of having the year off.”

Vehicle Of Spirit is available for pre-order now.

Nightwish Vehicle Of Spirit contents

DVD1 – The Wembley Show

  1. Shudder Before The Beautiful
  2. Yours Is An Empty Hope
  3. Ever Dream
  4. Storytime
  5. My Walden
  6. While Your Lips Are Still Red
  7. Élan
  8. Weak Fantasy
  9. 7 Days To The Wolves
  10. Alpenglow
  11. The Poet And The Pendulum
  12. Nemo
  13. I Want My Tears Back
  14. Stargazers
  15. Ghost Love Score
  16. Last Ride Of The Day
  17. The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD2 – The Tampere Show

  1. Shudder Before The Beautiful
  2. Yours Is An Empty Hope
  3. Amaranth
  4. She Is My Sin
  5. Dark Chest Of Wonders
  6. My Walden
  7. The Islander
  8. Élan
  9. Weak Fantasy
  10. Storytime
  11. Endless Forms Most Beautiful
  12. Alpenglow
  13. Stargazers
  14. Sleeping Sun
  15. Ghost Love Score
  16. Last Ride Of The Day
  17. The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD3 – Extras

  1. Weak Fantasy (Vancouver)
  2. Nemo (Buenos Aires)
  3. The Poet And The Pendulum (Mexico City)
  4. Yours Is An Empty Hope (Joensuu)
  5. 7 Days To The Wolves (Espoo, Barona Arena)
  6. Sleeping Sun (Masters Of Rock)
  7. Sahara (Tampa Bay)
  8. Edemah Ruh acoustic (Nightwish Cruise)
  9. Last Ride Of The Day (Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko)
  10. Élan (Sydney)
  11. Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley