Devilment: watch the blood-stained video for psychotic new song Hitchcock Blonde

From Hammer Horror movies to real life psychos Elizabeth Bathory and Gilles de Rais, Cradle Of Filth and Devilment frontman Dani Filth has never been one to hide his influences. But now he’s turned his attention to a more unlikely figure: legendary director Alfred Hitchcock. The legendary filmmaker provides the inspiration for Hitchcock Blonde, a track from Devilment’s forthcoming second album, Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes.

“The song is pretty self-explanatory,” says Dani. “This is all about Hitchcock’s infatuation with his onscreen heroines: cool, controlled, aloof and sophisticated blondes. It even namechecks ten of his favourite actresses.”

The video for the song continues the Hitchcock connection. Inspired by the director’s most famous film, Psycho, it features grimy showers, dangerous-looking knives, bloodstained walls and – oh yes – a blonde damsel attempting to escape various unseen terrors (interesting fact: she’s played by model/actress Leanne Joyce, most noted for appearing in notoriously horrific TV show Call The Midwife).

As ever there is a psychotic bendto the lyrics and the accompanying video, which was shot in a derelict, haunted hotel in the middle of Ipswich [the band’s home town] where Lord Nelson was said to have stayed on numerable occasions,” says Dani. “The various hideous frights throughout the video were past denizens of the hotel captured on camera.”

Filth says that Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes, released on November 18, “features a more mature, dissonant presence coupled with a darker edge.” And the singer will be even busier next year – he’s landed a role in horror movie Baphomet.

“It’s like Race Of The Devil, or something like Rosemary’s Baby. I play a doctor of the occult, with glasses and a beard. It’s a fairly substantial part – a few lines, but not massive.”

Devilment’s new album, Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes, is released on November 18 via Nuclear Blast. You can pre-order a limited-edition double gatefold clear vinyl, a limited edition CD and double gatefold black vinyl with signed insert or a digital version via iTunes.

They tour the UK from December 6.

