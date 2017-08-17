Watch Leprous in fast-paced video for new track Illuminate

Leprous have released a fast-paced video for their brand new track Illuminate exclusively with Prog.

It’s the latest song taken from the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album Malina which is set to arrive on August 25 via InsideOut Music.

It follows promos for Stuck and From The Flame which have both been released over the last few months.

The video was shot recently in Romania and directed by Costin Chioreanu from Twilight 13 Media.

The band say: “Illuminate is one of the most groovy songs we’ve ever made! It’s the Leprous people know, but in a fresh version. The abstract and dark video from Costin underlines the atmosphere of the song perfectly.”

The band have lined up a European tour in support of Malina which gets under way in Copenhagen on October 28. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the album artwork and tracklist.

Malina is now available for pre-order.

Leprous Malina tracklist

Bonneville Stuck From The Flame Captive Illuminate Leashes Mirage Malina Coma The Weight Of Disaster The Last Milestone

Oct 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 29: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Oct 31: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 02: London The Dome, UK

Nov 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 05: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 06: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 07: Nantes Barakason, France

Nov 08: Bordeaux Rocher Palmer, France

Nov 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Nov 12: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Nov 13: Milan Magnolia, Italy

Nov 14: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Nov 15: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Nov 16: Colmar Grillen, France

Nov 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 19: Budapest A38, Hungary

Nov 20: Prague Rock Café, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Musik & Freiden, Germany

