Watch Leprous in fast-paced video for new track Illuminate

Leprous have released a fast-paced video for their brand new track Illuminate exclusively with Prog.
It’s the latest song taken from the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming fifth studio album Malina which is set to arrive on August 25 via InsideOut Music.
It follows promos for Stuck and From The Flame which have both been released over the last few months.
The video was shot recently in Romania and directed by Costin Chioreanu from Twilight 13 Media.
The band say: “Illuminate is one of the most groovy songs we’ve ever made! It’s the Leprous people know, but in a fresh version. The abstract and dark video from Costin underlines the atmosphere of the song perfectly.”
The band have lined up a European tour in support of Malina which gets under way in Copenhagen on October 28. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the album artwork and tracklist.
Malina is now available for pre-order.
Leprous Malina tracklist
- Bonneville
- Stuck
- From The Flame
- Captive
- Illuminate
- Leashes
- Mirage
- Malina
- Coma
- The Weight Of Disaster
- The Last Milestone
Leprous 2017 European tour dates
Oct 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 29: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 30: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Oct 31: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 02: London The Dome, UK
Nov 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 05: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 06: Paris Trabendo, France
Nov 07: Nantes Barakason, France
Nov 08: Bordeaux Rocher Palmer, France
Nov 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Nov 12: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Nov 13: Milan Magnolia, Italy
Nov 14: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France
Nov 15: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Nov 16: Colmar Grillen, France
Nov 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 18: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 19: Budapest A38, Hungary
Nov 20: Prague Rock Café, Czech Republic
Nov 21: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Nov 22: Berlin Musik & Freiden, Germany