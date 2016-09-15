Watch Led Zeppelin video for What Is And What Should Never Be

Led Zeppelin have released an animated video for their track What Is And What Should Never Be, taken from their The Complete BBC Sessions album.

The collection, which arrives on September 16 (Friday), includes the BBC Sessions material released in 1997, plus nine previously-unheard recordings from 1969 to 1971.

Guitarist Jimmy Page has recalled how iconic DJ John Peel helped the band make an impact in their home country, telling Rolling Stone: “Peel was great – he obviously did champion us. He could understand the musicianship, the way it was put together and how ambitious we were.

“Because we spent so much time in the States in the beginning, we weren’t able to do so much in England. It was slower catching up. We didn’t have radio here, like what was called ‘underground radio’ over there.”

He says of the sessions album: “Considering that we only had these limited opportunities for exposure over here in Britain, it’s just the fact that we were totally fearless.

“You can hear the energy and the attitude – and the fact that we could go in there and make up numbers, but not tell the people in the control room. We were testing ourselves as much as anything else. Just really going for it.”

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant takes part in Bill Wyman’s 80th birthday concert at the London BluesFest next month.

Led Zeppelin: The Complete BBC Sessions tracklist

Disc 1

You Shook Me (Mar 23, 1969 Top Gear) I Can’t Quit You Baby (Mar 23, 1969 Top Gear) Communication Breakdown (Mar 22, 1969 Pop Sundae) Dazed And Confused (Mar 23, 1969 Top Gear) The Girl I Love She Got Long Black Wavy Hair (Mar 22, 1969 Pop Sundae) What Is And What Should Never Be (Jun 29, 1969 Top Gear) Communication Breakdown (Jun 29, 1969 Top Gear) Travelling Riverside Blues (Jun 29, 1969 Top Gear) Whole Lotta Love (Jun 29, 1969 Top Gear) . Somethin’ Else (Jun 22, 1969 Pop Sundae) . Communication Breakdown (Oct 08, 1969 Playhouse Theatre) . I Can’t Quit You Baby (Oct 08, 1969 Playhouse Theatre) . You Shook Me (Oct 08, 1969 Playhouse Theatre) . How Many More Times (Oct 08, 1969 Playhouse Theatre)

Disc 2

Immigrant Song (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) Heartbreaker (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) Since I’ve Been Loving You (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) Black Dog (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) Dazed And Confused (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) Stairway To Heaven (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) Going To California (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) That’s The Way (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) Whole Lotta Love (Medley) [Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre] Thank You (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre)

Disc 3

Communication Breakdown (Mar 23, 1969 Top Gear) What Is And What Should Never Be (Mar 22, 1969 Pop Sundae) Dazed And Confused (Oct 08, 1969 Playhouse Theatre) White Summer (Oct 08, 1969 Playhouse Theatre) What Is And What Should Never Be (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) Communication Breakdown (Apr 01, 1971 Paris Theatre) I Can’t Quit You Baby (Apr 14, 1969 Rhythm & Blues Session) You Shook Me (Apr 14, 1969 Rhythm & Blues Session) Sunshine Woman (Apr 14, 1969 Rhythm & Blues Session)

