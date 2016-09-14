Jon Bon Jovi has ‘no ill will’ towards Richie Sambora

Jon Bon Jovi says he has no bad feelings towards the band’s former guitarist Richie Sambora.

Sambora left the band in 2013 before their world tour, leading to a public war of words that eventually settled down. Their relationship appeared to be on the mend after frontman Jon invited Sambora to do the ‘ice bucket challenge’ in 2014.

Then, last month, the guitarist congratulated the singer on the release of Bon Jovi’s new single This House Is Not For Sale, which in turn drew a warm response from Bon Jovi.

And the vocalist says he harbours no grudge against his former bandmate.

He tells ET Canada: “It’s evident that he has moved on in his life. One day he woke up and decided he didn’t want to be in the band anymore.

“Being in a rock band is not a life sentence and just because he chose not to come back that was his prerogative, end of story.

“There’s no ill will – the guy quit one day, he never showed up for work.”

Bon Jovi will release 13th album This House Is Not For Sale on October 21. It’s available for pre-order via iTunes.

Bon Jovi This House Is Not For Sale tracklist

This House Is Not For Sale Living With The Ghost Knockout Labor Of Love Born Again Tomorrow Roller Coaster New Year’s Day The Devil’s In The Temple Scars On This Guitar God Bless This Mess Reunion Come On Up To Our House Real Love All Hail The King We Don’t Run I Will Drive You Hime Goodnight New York

The This House Is Not For Sale cover

