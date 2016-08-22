Robert Plant joins Bill Wyman BluesFest show

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has been confirmed as one of the guests for ex Rolling Stone Bill Wyman’s 80th birthday show in London later this year.

The October 28 concert at the IndigO2 is part of this year’s three-day BluesFest event, with a lineup including Van Morrison, Walter Trout, Jeff Beck, Bad Company and Richie Sambora.

Wyman’s guests include Mark Knopfler, Mick Hucknall, Bob Geldof and Imelda May, with more to be revealed. The set will feature music that’s influenced Wyman throughout his career.

BluesFest boss Leo Green says: “This concert is shaping up to be one of the gigs of the year. The addition of Robert to an already monumental lineup is a clear indicator of the vast influence Bill has had on the music world.

“We’re delighted that he’s chosen to celebrate this milestone birthday with us. Who knows who else might turn up on the night to jump up on stage?”

BluesFest tickets are on sale via Live Nation and AXS.com.

London Bluesfest 2016

October 28

Indigo2 At The O2: Bill Wyman Birthday Gala

Brooklyn Bowl: Darrel Higham, JD & The Straight Shot, Big Boy Bloater

October 29

The O2 Arena: Bad Company and Richie Sambora

Brooklyn Bowl: Jo Harman, Lauren Housley, Hollie Stevenson

October 30

The O2 Arena: Van Morrison and Jeff Beck

Indigo2: Walter Trout and The Temperance Movement

