Watch Kyuss ex Brant Bjork in Luvin' video

Former Kyuss man Brant Bjork has released a video for his song Luvin’.

The promo follows the release of his track Dave’s War in July. It’s taken from his latest album Tao Of The Devil, which was described as “unpretentious laid-back rock, adorned with hefty jam-outs.”

The description continued: “Tao Of The Devil is more focused than its predecessor Black Power Flower and boasts a more song-oriented and groovy stoner sound, with a healthy dose of 70s style greatness.”

Bjork is backed on Tao Of The Devil by Bubba DuPree on guitar, Dave Dinsmore on bass and Ryan Gut on drums.

He and his band are set to tour Europe next month.

Nov 03: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany

Nov 04: Seventer Burger Weeshuis, Netherlands

Nov 05: Erfurt Stadtgarten, Germany

Nov 06: Hasselt Mod, Belgium

Nov 07: London Garage, UK

Nov 08: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Nov 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 10: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Nov 11: Graz PPC, Austria

Nov 12: Athen An Club, Greece

Nov 14: Wien Arena, Austria

Nov 15: Zurich Rote Fabrik, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Nov 17: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 18: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 19: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 20: Hamburg Logo, Germany

