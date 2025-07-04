On the eve of Black Sabbath's historic Back To The Beginning show, Sharon Osbourne reveals how the show came about, and talks about Ozzy's future.

When did the idea for the Back To The Beginning show come about?

We’ve been working on it for a year and a half. It came because Ozzy kept saying that his one big regret was that he didn’t get to say thank you and goodbye to his fans. He just felt terrible about it. I was thinking: “How can we do that? How can we make that happen?” And our good mates at LiveNation came forward. I couldn’t have done it without them.

How important was it that Bill Ward was involved in this?

It was important to Ozzy. It was very important to him. We’re just delighted he said yes. Ozzy’s very, very happy.

Why did you ask Tom Morello to act as musical director?

Tom’s been incredible. I’ve known him since he was a little boy. He’s a cross between a musician and a public speaker. He just commands respect, no matter from who - people listen to his suggestions. Because he’s got that respect from everybody.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Have you called Dave Grohl to see if Ozzy can borrow the throne he used when he broke his leg?

Oh my god! No, we’ve got a million Ozzy thrones.

Back to the Beginning LiveStream Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Will there be a tribute to Randy Rhoads in any shape?

With Ozzy, yes, of course.

The proceeds from the show go to three charities. Why did you choose the three that you did?

Cure Parkinsons is a no-brainer – every penny goes to find a cure, and that’s what most important. And it’s the same with Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Children’s Hospice. When Ozzy was a kid he was in hospital for a long time, and it was horrible. He never wants a kid to go through what he went through. He wants to raise enough money just to bring a little happiness.

Is this really going to be Ozzy’s last ever show?

One thousand per cent. Everything that Ozzy’s ever wanted to do, he’s done. Every place he’s ever wanted to go. He’s just had an incredible life. He’s done. Literally, after this we’re going to go home and shut the door.

Is he retiring from making music altogether?

He likes going and playing on other people’s tracks. He enjoys it. So he won’t give up recording.

The new issue of Metal Hammer contains interviews with all four founding Sabbath members, as well as some of the musicians set to take part in the show this weekend and musical director Tom Morello.

Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.