Brant Bjork streams Dave's War

Brant Bjork has made his song Dave’s War available to stream.
It’s taken from the multi-instrumentalist and former Kyuss drummer’s forthcoming album, Tao Of The Devil. It’s due out on September 30.
The record is described as, “Unpretentious laid-back rock, adorned with hefty jam-outs. Tao Of The Devil is more focused than its predecessor Black Power Flower and boasts a more song-oriented and groovy stoner sound, with a healthy dose of 70s style greatness.”
Tao Of The Devil can be pre-ordered via Napalm Records.
Bjork will play Bezirk Landstrasse’s Arena Wien in Austria on November 14 and Berlin’s Columbia Theater in Germany on November 19.
Brant Bjork Tao Of The Devil tracklist
- The Greeheen
- Humble Pie
- Stackt
- Luvin’
- Biker No. 2
- Dave’s War
- Tao of the Devil
- Evening Jam (bonus track)
