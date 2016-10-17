Queen release lyric video for 'fast' version of We Will Rock You

Queen have released a lyric video for their 1977 ‘fast’ version of classic hit We Will Rock You.

It was recorded during their 1977 BBC Session with John Peel and features on the upcoming Queen On Air release. The album features Queen’s complete BBC Radio sessions and is out on November 4 via Virgin EMI worldwide and Hollywood Records in North America.

The accelerated version of We Will Rock You from Queen On Air is the only studio recording of the sped-up version of the track.

Playing the song during his radio show, Peel said: “We Will Rock You – profundity or just another teenage anthem?”

Between February 1973 and October 1977, Queen recorded six radio sessions exclusively for the BBC. The 24 tracks recorded include various alternate versions of classic Queen tracks.

Producer Jeff Griffin, who was in the BBC studio for the recording of the fast We Will Rock You, says: “Now that was fun, particularly fun for me and my engineer Mark Robinson, because the band said, ‘Look, we need as many voices on this as possible, so we want you two to come in and sing in the studio.’

“Mike and I were a bit reluctant at first, not that we minded singing – I sing in a choir and Mike sings old Irish songs – but it’s not quite the same as going in a studio with Queen.

“When you consider that this was now the era of punk, into which John Peel had bought quite heavily, I think it caused quite a bit of a stir at the time because people were surprised that it would be going out on the John Peel Show among all the other things.”

The fast version features different chords and a more frenetic pace.

Queen On Air – The Complete BBC Sessions is available for pre-order.

Queen On Air – The Complete BBC Sessions Deluxe Edition

Disc 1

My Fairy King Keep Yourself Alive Doing All Right Liar See What A Fool I’ve Been Keep Yourself Alive Liar Son and Daughter Ogre Battle Modern Times Rock’n’Roll Great King Rat Son and Daughter

Disc 2

Modern Times Rock’n’Roll Nevermore White Queen (As It Began) Now I’m Here Stone Cold Crazy Flick of the Wrist Tenement Funster We Will Rock You We Will Rock You (Fast) Spread Your Wings It’s Late My Melancholy Blues

Disc 3

Golders Green Hippodrome, London – September 13, 1973

Procession” (Intro Tape) Father to Son Son and Daughter Guitar Solo Son and Daughter” (Reprise) Ogre Battle Liar Jailhouse Rock

Estádio Do Morumbi, São Paulo, Brazil – March 20, 1981

Intro We Will Rock You (Fast) Let Me Entertain You I’m in Love with My Car Alright Alright Dragon Attack Now I’m Here Love of My Life

Maimmarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – June 21, 1986

A Kind Of Magic Vocal Improvisation Under Pressure Is This the World We Created (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart) Crazy Little Thing Called Love God Save the Queen

Disc 4: Interviews

Freddie Mercury With Kenny Everett (November 1976) Queen with Tom Browne (Christmas 1977) Roger Taylor with Richard Skinner (June 1979) Roger Taylor with Tommy Vance (December 1980) Roy Thomas Baker The Record Producers

Disc 5: Interviews

John Deacon, South American tour (March 1981) Brian May Rock On with John Tobler (June 1982) Brian May Saturday Live with Richard Skinner and Andy Foster (March 1984) Freddie Mercury Newsbeat (August 1984) Brian May Newsbeat (September 1984) Freddie Mercury Saturday Live (September 1984) Freddie Mercury with Simon Bates (April 1985) Brian May The Way It Is with David ‘Kid’ Jensen (July 1986)

Disc 6: Interviews

Roger Taylor My Top Ten with Andy Peebles (May 1986) Queen for an Hour with Mike Read (May 1989) Brian May Freddie and Too Much Love Will Kill You with Simon Bates (August 1982) Brian May Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert with Johnnie Walker (October 1992)

