Premiere: Brant Bjork's Stokely Up Now

Black Flower Power, the new album by Brant Bjork and the Low Desert Punk Band!, is out on November 10th on Napalm Records. Ahead of its release, Brant has given Classic Rock a sneak preview in the shape of the album's third track, Stokely Up Now.

Bjork was a founder member of the legendary Kyuss, and also plays in Vista Chino alongside former Kyuss vocalist John Garcia. Black Flower Power is his first release since Vista Chino’s Vista’s debut album Peace last year.

Full track listing:

Controllers Destroyed 2. We Don’t Serve Their Kind 3. Stokely Up Now 4. Buddha Time (Everything Fine) 5. Soldier Of Love 6. Boogie Woogie On Your Brain 7. Ain’t No Runnin’ 8. That’s A Fact, Jack 9. Hustler’s Blues 10. Where You From, Man

The album is available to pre-order now. Brant Bjork plays at the Joiners Arms in Southampton this evening, and at The Garage in London tomorrow.