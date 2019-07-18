Watch Korn’s video for new single You’ll Never Find Me

Korn have released a video for their track You’ll Never Find Me.

The song has been lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album The Nothing, which will launch on September 13 through Roadrunner/Electra.

Korn released a stream of the single from the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering last month.

Check out the Andzej Gavriss-directed video below.

Speaking previously about The Nothing, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said: “Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one – pulling at us every moment of our lives.

“It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment.

“It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence.

"There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarising forces exists - where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to… The Nothing.”

Korn will kick off their North American co-headline tour with Alice In Chains later tonight in Texas.

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

Korn: The Nothing

1. The End Begins

2. Cold

3. You’ll Never Find Me

4. The Darkness is Revealing

5. Idiosyncrasy

6. The Seduction Of Indulgence

7. Finally Free

8. Can You Hear Me

9. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity Of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender To Failure