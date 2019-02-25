Korn and Alice In Chains announce epic co-headlining tour

Korn and Alice In Chains are teaming up for a 30-date US co-headlining tour this summer.

The two bands kick off the joint tour on July 18 in Austin, Texas and bring it a close on September 4 in Mountain View, California.

Underoath will support on all dates, while Fever 333 and Ho99o9 will also play select shows.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday March 1 10am local time from LiveNation.com

Korn and Alice In Chains 2019 US tour

Jul 18: Austin360 Amphitheater. Austin, TX

Jul 20: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion , The Woodlands, TX

Jul 21: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Jul 23: Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Birmingham, AL

Jul 25: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Jul 26: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Jul 28: Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL Fairgrounds

Jul 30: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

Jul 31: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

Aug 02: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY

Aug 03: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Aug 06: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Aug 07: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Aug 09: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Aug 10: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT

Aug 11: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Aug 13: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Aug 14: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

Aug 16: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 17: KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, PA

Aug 18: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Aug 20: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Aug 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Aug 23: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 25: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Aug 27: Isleta Amphitheatre, Albuquerque, NM

Aug 30: FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

Aug 31: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

Sep 02: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Sep 04: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA