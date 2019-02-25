Korn and Alice In Chains announce epic co-headlining tour

Korn and Alice In Chains are teaming up for a 30-date US co-headlining tour this summer.
The two bands kick off the joint tour on July 18 in Austin, Texas and bring it a close on September 4 in Mountain View, California.
Underoath will support on all dates, while Fever 333 and Ho99o9 will also play select shows.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday March 1 10am local time from LiveNation.com
Korn and Alice In Chains 2019 US tour
Jul 18: Austin360 Amphitheater. Austin, TX
Jul 20: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion , The Woodlands, TX
Jul 21: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX
Jul 23: Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Birmingham, AL
Jul 25: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
Jul 26: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Jul 28: Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL Fairgrounds
Jul 30: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 31: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA
Aug 02: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY
Aug 03: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ
Aug 06: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Aug 07: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Aug 09: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Aug 10: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT
Aug 11: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 13: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Aug 14: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON
Aug 16: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 17: KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, PA
Aug 18: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Aug 20: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN
Aug 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
Aug 23: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 25: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Aug 27: Isleta Amphitheatre, Albuquerque, NM
Aug 30: FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA
Aug 31: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ
Sep 02: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
Sep 04: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA