Watch Kepler Ten lyric video for Swallowtail

Kepler Ten have released a lyric video for their track Swallowtail.

The song appears on the trio of vocalist, bassist and keyboardist James Durand, drummer and pianist Steve Hales and guitarist Richie Cahill’s debut album Delta V, which launched in February via White Star Records.

Hales says: “Swallowtail is the story of a man struggling to deal with the loss of his love in a tragic plane crash. Almost 30 years on he is living alone in the countryside, obsessed with collecting swallowtail butterflies.

“His damaged mind is conflicted, two sides still fighting to come to terms with his grief.

“Pursuing one of the fragile creatures he sees it as a purity, a freedom, an escape from his despair. However once he has it gently trapped he changes. In an instant the anger and darkness overwhelm him. The swallowtail is her, his lost love and he will never let her fly from him again.”

He adds: “Having seen their previous work we were excited to have Crystal Spotlight produce this lyric video for us. Miles Skarin immediately understood the whole light/dark aspect that we were after and we think the result is mesmerising.”

Kepler Ten will play Southampton’s Talking Heads on April 29. It’s a double set from the band, with the first seeing them perform Delta V in full, while second will see the trio play as R2, their Rush tribute act.

