Magenta release free Trojan EP

Magenta have released a three-track EP for free ahead of the launch of their new album We Are Legend.

The Trojan EP features a single edit of the track from the band’s upcoming album, which is out on April 27, along with two remixes in the style of keyboardist and founding member Rob Reed’s Chimpan A project.

Watch a video for the track below.

Vocalist Christina Booth says: “It’s great to finally enable everybody to hear what we’ve been working on for the last year.

“We’ve been opening the recent gigs with this single edit of Trojan, and it’s a real barn-stormer of a track which really shows off the power of our new rhythm section.

“We can’t wait for everybody to receive their copies of the album. We’re exceptionally proud of it.”

We Are Legend will feature three tracks. It’ll open with the 26-minute version of Trojan, with Colours and Legend completing the record.

The Trojan EP is available from Magenta’s Bandcamp page, while We Are Legend is available for pre-order.

Magenta will play at HRH Prog 6 at Pwllheli, Wales, in November.

