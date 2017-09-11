Watch kaleidoscopic video for Rolling Stones classic She’s A Rainbow

The Rolling Stones have released a psychedelic lyric video for their classic 1967 track She’s A Rainbow.

The song has been taken from the upcoming 50th anniversary edition of Their Satanic Majesties Request, which is due to arrive on September 22 via ABKCO Music.

The creative team behind the video tell Jezebel that the promo is “a colourful and playful celebration of women through the ages from all walks of life,” and “the subjects of Renaissance, Romantic and Classical art, Victorian theatre, vintage ballerinas, traditional dancers, stars of the silent screen, tribal women and mid-century groovers all rub shoulders in this psychedelic, kaleidoscopic collage.”

The limited-edition of Their Satanic Majesties Request - 50th Anniversary Special Edition is now available for pre-order. It’s hand numbered, comes in a lenticular cover, 180g vinyl and hybrid SACD versions of the mono and stereo mixes, plus a 20-page booklet and fold-out packaging.

The Stones have just kicked off their No Filter European tour. Find further details below.

Sep 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Sep 16: Spielberg At Red Bull Ring, Austria

Sep 20: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Sep 23: Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls, Italy

Sep 27: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Sep 30:Amsterdam ArenA, Netherlands

Oct 03: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Oct 09: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany

Oct 12: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Oct 15: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands

Oct 19: Paris U Arena, France

Oct 22: Paris U Arena, France

The Rolling Stones - Their Satanic Majesties Request...album review