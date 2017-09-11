Airrace return with Eyes Like Ice lyric video

Airrace have released a lyric video for their new single Eyes Like Ice exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s the first single from their next as-yet-untitled studio album which is expected in 2018 after the AOR veterans signed a record deal with Frontiers Music srl.

Airrace founder and guitarist Laurie Mansworth says: “We are absolutely delighted that Airrace have signed to Frontiers. Our new single has the classic Airrace sound but with a heavier edge. We can’t wait for you to hear the full album.”

In addition, Airrace have announced they’ll play at Nottingham’s Rockingham festival in October and will head out on a co-headline UK tour with Lionheart in November and December.

Mansworth says: “I’m thrilled to be taking the band on the road, which will be the first time the new lineup has toured together. It features my son Dhani – of The Treatment – on drums.”

He adds: “I toured with Dennis, Rocky and Steve back in the 80s and have very fond memories of our time on the road together. It’s a great double bill and I really hope rock fans up and down the UK will come and share a fun night with us.”

Laurie and Dhani are joined in the lineup by vocalist Adam Payne, bassist Rocky Newton and keyboardist Linda Kelsey Foster.

Oct 22: Nottingham Rockingham 2017

Nov 30: Cardiff Fuel (with Lionheart)

Dec 01: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms (with Lionheart)

Dec 02: London Underworld (with Lionheart)

Dec 03: Sheffield O2 Academy (with Lionheart)

Dec 05: Newcastle The Cluny (with Lionheart)

Dec 06: Edinburgh Bannermans (with Lionheart)

