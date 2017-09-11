Trending

Airrace return with Eyes Like Ice lyric video

Exclusive: AOR veterans Airrace release lyric video for their new single Eyes Like Ice and announce co-headline UK tour with Lionheart

Airrace have released a lyric video for their new single Eyes Like Ice exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s the first single from their next as-yet-untitled studio album which is expected in 2018 after the AOR veterans signed a record deal with Frontiers Music srl.

Airrace founder and guitarist Laurie Mansworth says: “We are absolutely delighted that Airrace have signed to Frontiers. Our new single has the classic Airrace sound but with a heavier edge. We can’t wait for you to hear the full album.”

In addition, Airrace have announced they’ll play at Nottingham’s Rockingham festival in October and will head out on a co-headline UK tour with Lionheart in November and December.

Mansworth says: “I’m thrilled to be taking the band on the road, which will be the first time the new lineup has toured together. It features my son Dhani – of The Treatment – on drums.”

He adds: “I toured with Dennis, Rocky and Steve back in the 80s and have very fond memories of our time on the road together. It’s a great double bill and I really hope rock fans up and down the UK will come and share a fun night with us.”

Laurie and Dhani are joined in the lineup by vocalist Adam Payne, bassist Rocky Newton and keyboardist Linda Kelsey Foster.

Airrace 2017 UK tour dates

Oct 22: Nottingham Rockingham 2017
Nov 30: Cardiff Fuel (with Lionheart)
Dec 01: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms (with Lionheart)
Dec 02: London Underworld (with Lionheart)
Dec 03: Sheffield O2 Academy (with Lionheart)
Dec 05: Newcastle The Cluny (with Lionheart)
Dec 06: Edinburgh Bannermans (with Lionheart)

