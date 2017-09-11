Marillion announce 2018 live dates and new 4-track EP

Marillion have announced that they’ll play seven live dates across England in April next year.

They’ll kick off with a set at The Sage in Gateshead on April 11 and wrap up with a performance at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on the 20th of the month.

Frontman Steve Hogarth says: “I have been part of this band now for 27 years and it barely feels like 10. I think we’re as inspired as we ever were and we’re still enjoying creating together.

“Luckily our music has remained free to evolve and change without the constraints of a corporate music business which otherwise might have killed us. By reinventing the business-model, we have maintained a one-to-one relationship with our fans and that feeling is never more apparent than at the live shows.

“It’s always a pleasure to share a room with ‘the family’ and exchange the passion on stage with the passion off stage.”

He adds: “We’re playing a few places we haven’t visited for a while. Long overdue. Really looking forward to this little outing.”

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, September 15, via MyTicket and SeeTickets. A pre-sale launches on Thursday, September 14 on Ticketmaster.

In addition, Marillion have announced that they’ll release the Living In F E A R EP on limited edition CD digipak and on limited and numbered 12-inch vinyl. It launch on October 6 via earMUSIC.

Along with the remixed and edited title track, the EP will include three live songs: The Leavers: One Tonight from their latest album Fuck Everyone And Run, Neverland from 2004’s Marbles and Dry Land from 1991’s Holidays In Eden.

Hogarth says: “Living In F E A R strangely is a misleading title because that’s a song about ceasing to live in fear.

“It’s a kind of a hippie song about how you can choose to melt your guns as a show of strength, how you can choose to leave your doors unlocked as a show of strength and not weakness. And that we are mirrors.

“If you go around defensively and that becomes your outlook, you bring on that in the rest of the world. Whereas if you go around with love and the walls are down, people take the walls down, too.”

Find Marillion’s tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Marillion Living In F E A R tracklist

Living In F E A R (edit) The Leavers: One Tonight (Live) Neverland (Live) Dry Land (Live)

Sep 24: Plovdiv Roman Theater, Bulgaria

Oct 03: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica Sala Santa Cecilia, Italy

Oct 04: Milan Tatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Oct 06: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

Oct 07: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 09: Heerlen Parkstadt Limburg Theater, Netherlands

Oct 10: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenberg, Netherlands

Oct 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 20: Kawasaki Live Music Theater Clubcitta, Japan

Nov 07: London Palladium, UK

Nov 08: Manchester Academy, UK

Apr 11: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Apr 13: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Apr 16: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Apr 19: Reading Hexagon, UK

Apr 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

