Watch Jane Weaver’s abstract video for The Architect

Jane Weaver has shared a video for her new single The Architect.

It’s been taken from the upcoming four-track EP of the same name, which will arrive on October 27 via Fire Records on digital formats and limited edition 12-inch vinyl.

The new video is a creative collaboration between Andy Votel, Nick Farrimond and Gary Clarke, with Votel revealing that the promo was inspired by the town of Stockport where he, Weaver and Clarke all reside.

He says: “Having spent a large portion of my childhood in the foreboding shadow of the 1965 Bernard Engle constructed concrete shopping center I developed a visual love-hate relationship with the modernist architecture of my home town.

“But after travelling the world and appreciating both brutalist and modernist design from an exotic perspective I soon began to crave the incredible geometric design that de-saturated my 1980’s upbringing.

“The video finally came as the perfect excuse to construct this love letter to South Mancunian architecture as well as a tribute to Gary Clarke’s modernist inspired paintings.”

Votel adds: “When Jane was writing Modern Kosmology the words Brutalist and Modernist were used a lot which I think is unique in a musical context. There was a very industrious no-frills approach to making the music steering away from sheeny production techniques and evil reverbs in favour of raw mechanics.

“As record collectors, myself and film maker Nick Farrimond drew comparisons with custom-made library music from the modernist era which influenced our commitment to shooting and editing this film in just two days while attempting to channel some of the energy found in spontaneous short films by Charles and Ray Eames and the automatic drawings by Corbusier – as well as a nod to a specific title sequence to a film by Elio Petri.”

The video has been released to mark the start of Weaver’s European tour, which gets under way tonight (October 20) at the Ramsgate Music Hall.

Find a full list of Weaver’s live dates below.

Jane Weaver The Architect tracklist

The Architect The Architect - Andy Votel’s Brutaliszt 250KG Readymix Code Element

Oct 20: Ramsgate Music Hall, UK

Oct 21: Bristol Simple Things, UK

Oct 22: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Oct 23: Norwich Arts Centre, UK

Oct 25: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Oct 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 28: Nottingham Bodega Social Club, UK

Oct 29: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Oct 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 01: Stoke on Trent Sugarmill, UK

Nov 02: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Nov 03: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK

Nov 04: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Nov 10: Dublin Workmans Club, Ireland

Nov 11: Belfast Maple Leaf Club, UK

Nov 12: Utrecht Le Guess Who?, Netherlands

Nov 14: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 16: Offenbach Hafen 2, Germany

Nov 17: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Nov 20: Prague Cafe V lese, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Zurich Papiersaal, Switzerland

Nov 24: Paris Supersonic, France

Nov 28: Bath Komedia, UK

Nov 29: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

