Watch Gong's new video for If Never I'm And Ever You

Gong have shared a new live video for If Never I’m And Ever You ahead of their extensive 2022 tour. The clip captures the band performing the song, taken from The Universe Also Collapses, in the intimate setting of their rehearsal space before the pandemic.

Says frontman Kavus Torabi, “Here we are back at the start of 2019, rehearsing for The Universe Collapses tour, from which the recordings for Pulsing Signals were taken. The tour was wonderful and the shows were wild. We're very excited for you to finally hear the album and look forward to seeing you on our UK tour in March."

Gong's live album Pulsing Signals is out on February 18 via Kscope. It was recorded across shows at The Wardrobe in Leeds, The Cluny in Newcastle and Rescue Rooms in Nottingham in 2019 as the band toured The Universe Also Collapses. This record finds the group in spirited form as they undertake their final tour before the global pandemic took charge.

Gong will be taking their This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time show on tour throughout February and March 2022 with more gigs confirmed in Europe later in the year. Scroll down for the full list of dates so far.

GONG LIVE IN 2022

Feb 27: Fletching Trading Boundaries, UK

Mar 01: Brighton Chalk, UK

Mar 02: Southampton 1865, UK

Mar 03: Reading Sub 89, UK

Mar 04: Guildford Boileroom, UK

Mar 05: Colchester Arts Arts Centre, UK

Mar 07: Leicester Musician, UK

Mar 08: Manchester, Gorilla, UK

Mar 09: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Mar 10: Carlisle Brickyard, UK

Mar 11: Wigan The Old Courts, UK

Mar 12: Stockton-On-Tees Georgian Theatre, UK

Mar 13: Norwich Arts Centre, UK

Mar 14: Bury St Edmunds The Apex, UK

Mar 15 Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK

Mar 16 Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 17: Newcastle Cluny, UK

Mar 18 York Crescent, UK

Mar 19: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK

Mar 20: Bethesda Neuadd Ogwen, UK

Mar 22: Exeter Phoenix, UK

Mar 23: Bristol Thekla, UK

Mar 24: Stroud Sub Rooms, UK

Mar 25: Hitchin Club 85, UK

Mar 26: Ramsgate Music Hall, UK

Mar 27: Tunbridge Wells Forum, UK

Mar 28: London The Garage

Aug 07: Plympton Love Summer Festival 2022, UK

Aug 13: Obersülzen Guru Guru Festival, Germany

Sep 06: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Sep 07: Heerlen Nieuwe Nor, Netherlands

Sep 08: Nijmegen, Netherlands

Sep 09: Amstelveen, Netherlands

Sep 10: Minden, Germany

Sep 11: Bremen, Germany

Sep 12: Hannover, Germany

Sep 13: Hamburg, Germany

Sep 14: Berlin, Germany

Sep 15: Weinheim, Germany

Sep 16: Russelsheim Am Main, Germany

Sep 17: Jena, Germany