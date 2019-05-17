Matthew Wright interviews Gong!

TV and radio presenter and former Prog Awards host matthew wright is a man who knows his music. He did, after all, feature in the very first issue of Prog Magazine as the first ever subject of the My Record Collection feature and he's never hid his love of the likes of Hawkwind and Frank Zappa.

Here's exclusive footage of Matthew chatting with Kavus Torabi, Dave Sturt and Fabio Golfetti of the current line-up of Gong, about their acclaimed new album The Universe Also Collapses and the band's current UK tour.

Gong play at Olso in London tonight and will also be playing:

Leeds The Wardrobe - May 18

Newcastle The Cluny - 19

Glasgow Audio - 21

Nottingham Rescue Rooms - 22

Cardiff The Globe - 23

Bristol Thekla - 24

Southampton The 1865 - 25

Seaton Madhatter's Music Festival - July 13

Sheffield HRH Prog - October 26

London - HRH Prog - 27

You can hear Matthew on Talk Radio weekdays between 1-4pm.