Watch Gold Key’s striking video for new single Mechanical World

Gold Key have released a video for their new single Mechanical World.

It’s their first new material since the release of Hello, Phantom, which arrived in 2017. The track will feature on the UK outfit’s as-yet-untitled second album.

Speaking about the video, guitarist Laurent Barnard says: “We depend on technology to fulfil our idea of perfection. Playing god is destined to lead to failure and we wanted to demonstrate that in our video.”

Vocalist and guitarist Steve Sears adds: “It's a song about feeling suffocated by the world, not being able to shut off from the technology we simultaneously rely on.

“It's easy to moan about the evils of social media while being totally addicted to it. Nearly all of us have created our own artificial world – an alternate reality where we constantly look successful and happy through the photos we have chosen to share with the world.”

Gold Key will take to the stage at this month’s 2000 Trees festival and will hit the road later this year with Black Peaks. Find details below.

Gold Key 2018 UK tour with Black Peaks

Oct 13: Newcastle The Cluny

Oct 14: Glasgow King Tut’s

Oct 16: Leeds The Key Club

Oct 17: Manchester Academy

Oct 18: Birmingham Hare & Hounds King’s Heath

Oct 19: London The Underworld Camden

Oct 21: Worthing Bar 42