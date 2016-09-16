Watch Ghost in Square Hammer video

Ghost have released a video for their track Square Hammer, taken from their brand-new Popestar EP.

The five-track title is released today (September 16), following third full-length album Meliora, which was launched last year.

One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls recently reported that Popestar, consisting mainly of cover versions, is designed to bridge the gap between Meliora and their fourth album, to be recorded next year.

He said: “If you hear the EP, don’t think, ‘Oh, the next album is gonna sound exactly like this.’ But it’s a good way for us to sneak in elements. You might hear a synth sound like this on the next record, but not as evident.”

Earlier this week the band released a trailer in which cult mistress Sister Imperator destroyed their collection of industry awards, saying: “Do we take such trinkets as the measure of true accomplishment? No! We don’t need their approval. The truth of our work is not measured by awards and nods from the establishment.”

Ghost commence a North American tour today – full dates can be found below. They’re planning to follow it up with another European run before starting work on their next album.

Ghost: Popestar EP tracklist

Square Hammer

Nocturnal Me

I Believe

Missionary Man

Bible

Sep 16: Rochester The Armory, NY

Sep 17: New London Revolution Rock Fest, CT

Sep 18: Chester Monster Energy Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 19: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 21: Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, OH

Sep 23: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Munity, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 27: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Sep 28: St Louis The Pageat, MO

Sep 30: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 04: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA

Oct 07: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 08: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 09: Missoula The Wilma Theater, MT

Oct 11: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Oct 13: Vancouver The Vogue Theater, BC

Oct 14: Seattle The Moore Theater, WA

Oct 15: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR

Oct 16: Portland The Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 18: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 22: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 25: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Oct 27: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX

Oct 28: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 31: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Nov 02: Orlando The Hard Rock, FL

Nov 03: Miami Beach Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Nov 04: Jacksonville The Florida Theatre, FL

Nov 05: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Nov 11: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 12: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

