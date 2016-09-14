Watch Slayer and Joey Belladonna play Bryan Adams' Summer Of 69

If you’ve ever been to watch a soundcheck, you’ll know how boring they are. The fascination with watching a group of musicians — who’d much rather be anywhere else — perform to an empty room is fleeting, but for the bands, who’ve gone through the same precise routine hundreds of times, it can be purgatory.

So musicians invent ways to keep things interesting. They might play games. They might work through new songs. They might drink, heavily. Of, if they’re Slayer, and they’re on tour with fellow Big Four members Anthrax, they might play a cover of Bryan Adams’ classic tribute to lost youth, Summer Of 69.

The two bands are currently touring together in Canada, and the soundcheck at the Metropolis venue in Montreal, Canada, found Slayer’s Gary Holt, Tom Araya and Paul Bostaph joined onstage by Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna for a slightly-metalicised version of Adams’ 1984 hit. Does it hint at a new direction? Who knows.

Neither Bryan Adams nor Kerry King were available for comment.

