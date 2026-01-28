"What we're doing is more closely related to Lady Gaga than many rock bands." Ghost frontman Tobias Forge reveals what the Swedish metallers have in common with one of pop's biggest icons

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has reflected on the problems that his old masks gave him onstage - and compared the band's huge, bells-and-whistles live show to those put on by pop icon Lady Gaga.

In a new interview with Global News, the singer/multi-instrumentalist is asked about the half-face mask that he’s been using since adopting his ‘Papa V Perpetua’ persona last year for the Skeletá album cycle.

He says that he enjoys the new freedom that the mask gives him, as opposed to the restriction he felt when he wore full-face masks for Ghost’s tours from 2010 through to the early 2020s

“Over the years of wearing various silicon mask on my face, I’ve often felt as if I were being asked to do something semi-professionally athletic while wearing flip-flops,” he answers. “‘Here, run 100m on time in flip-flops. Here, play football or ice hockey in flip-flops.’ It’s like, I am not a great singer who can play or sing in any band, but I know I’m definitely a better singer than the mask allowed me to be.”

Forge adds that singing onstage is a full-body exercise, where the singer needs to be able to “make faces” and “work with your neck and throat”: things he couldn’t do when he had a full mask. “Mentally, it was a little bit of a shift: a big step for me,” he summarises.

Forge has previously spoken about the difficulties he had with full-face masks, telling Metal Hammer last year that he suffered a panic attack onstage in 2015 because he felt claustrophobic in what he was wearing.

Forge has since said that he hopes to start scuba diving to come to terms with his claustrophobia. “I’ve always been very ‘maritime’ and drawn to the ocean. In my alternative life, I’m a wreck diver!” he said last year.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ghost boast one of the biggest stage shows in metal (Image credit: Katja Ogrin/Redferns via Getty)

Elsewhere in the Global News interview, Forge talks about the production for the ongoing Skeletour world tour, saying it has plenty in common with a Lady Gaga show.

“I think that we’re in a good place right now with the production,” he says. “What the Skeletour ended up being in terms of production value is very near, conceptually, what I’ve had in my mind for quite a long time, with respect to how I wanted the show to evolve through different stages or acts, if you will. In a way, I guess, slightly more resembling a pop show.

"I went to see Lady Gaga recently and we're not doing the same thing, but I could definitely tell from a production point of view that what we're doing is more closely related to that than many other rock bands."

Ghost had to cancel the first three shows of the 2026 Skeletour North American leg last week due to a major winter storm. However, the remainder of the tour is scheduled to proceed as planned, kicking off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Wednesday (January 28). See all dates and get tickets via the Ghost website.