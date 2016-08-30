Ghost are 'too funny' for metal puritans

Metal purists think Ghost are “too funny” to take seriously, according to one of the band’s Nameless Ghouls.

But he explains that in medieval times, humour and laughter were believed by some to be the work of the devil – and hints they also use these tools to “screw” with people.

The Nameless Ghoul tells Live Nation: “A couple of record pressing plants didn’t want to print our previous record. it was not the upside-down cross or anything, it was a vagina. They just couldn’t stand to look at that – that was just too downright blasphemous.

“I do think to a certain degree that we are misunderstood. We started off doing this with the intention of becoming this small horror rock band. It was supposed to be entertaining.

“The more puritan sort of metal people think we’re too funny, or too this or that. We want people to be happy.”

He adds: “We represent humour and happiness. It’s quite commonly known that laughter, satire and humour – at least from a medieval point-of-view – was very much regarded as a craft of the devil.

“I’ve been listening to ‘devil music’ ever since I was a kid. For me it’s so natural, but its rock’n’roll. The tool of the devil is to trick with you to screw with each other.”

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Ghost’s upcoming covers EP will help them experiment with the new direction they’re taking for the full-length follow-up to last year’s Meliora. It’s due out later this year.

Sep 16: Rochester The Armory, NY

Sep 17: New London Revolution Rock Fest, CT

Sep 18: Chester Monster Energy Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 19: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 21: Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, OH

Sep 23: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Munity, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 27: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Sep 28: St Louis The Pageat, MO

Sep 30: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 04: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA

Oct 07: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 08: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 09: Missoula The Wilma Theater, MT

Oct 11: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Oct 13: Vancouver The Vogue Theater, BC

Oct 14: Seattle The Moore Theater, WA

Oct 15: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR

Oct 16: Portland The Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 18: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 22: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 25: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Oct 27: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX

Oct 28: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 31: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Nov 02: Orlando The Hard Rock, FL

Nov 03: Miami Beach Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Nov 04: Jacksonville The Florida Theatre, FL

Nov 05: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Nov 11: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 12: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

