Watch Foreigner’s video for The Flame Still Burns

Foreigner have released a video for their song The Flame Still Burns.

It’s the title track from their upcoming four-track EP, which is being released in 10-inch vinyl to mark Black Friday 2016 Record Store Day on November 25 (Friday).

The song was originally written by the Foreigner’s Mick Jones for the 1998 comedy Still Crazy, with the fictional band Strange Fruit performing the track in the film.

Foreigner have now re-recorded the song for the EP, which also features their debut single Feels Like The First Time, a remastered version of 1977’s Long, Long Way From Home, along with a live version of Juke Box Hero.

Only 1500 vinyl pressings will be available via Rhino Records. The launch is also being used to begin Foreigner’s 40th anniversary celebrations which will see the band head out on tour throughout 2017.

Jones will publish A Foreigner’s Tale next year, too – the first-ever official biography on the band.

The publication will only be sold via Foreignerbook.com. Fans can register their interest on the website, which will give them access to pre-order information, discounts and a chance to have their name printed.

The Flame Still Burns cover

Foreigner The Flame Still Burns tracklist

The Flame Still Burns Feels Like The First Time Long, Long Way From Home Juke Box Hero

The Strange And True Story of Foreigner 4