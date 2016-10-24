Foreigner’s Mick Jones to write 40th anniversary biography

Foreigner’s first-ever official biography is to launch next year to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Written by the band’s founding member Mick Jones, A Foreigner’s Tale tells the story of the multi-platinum New York band’s rise to global stardom. The book will also include rare and unseen memorabilia and photographs from live shows and in the studio.

The publication will only be sold via Foreignerbook.com. Fans can register their interest on the website, which will give them access to pre-order information, discounts and a chance to have their name printed.

Foreigner previously confirmed they’ll embark on a world tour throughout 2017 to mark their 40th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Jones hinted at his previously estranged former bandmate Lou Gramm returning for their global dates – after the singer said it would be their last chance at a classic reunion.

Regarding his other former colleagues, Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott and Rick Wills, Jones said: “We’ve kept up sort of a loose communication. My people and myself are physically putting it together now, trying to find the right venues that would make sense for us.

“It’s quite possible. We’ve actually been talking about it. I’m not at a point where I can say it’s definitely going to happen, but we’re trying to make it happen.

“It’s kind of exciting – hopefully it’ll be possible to pull it off next year.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

A Foreigner's Tale artwork

Oct 24: Boston Citi Shubert Theatre, MA

Oct 25: New York Carnegie Hall, NY

Oct 29: Modesto Gallo Center for the Arts, CA

Oct 30: Cerritos Performing Arts Center , CA

Nov 01: Thousand Oaks Civics Arts Plaza, CA

Nov 02: Palm Desert McCallum Theater, CA

Nov 11: Avalon Ballroom Theatre At Niagara Falls, Canada

Nov 12: Avalon Ballroom Theatre At Niagara Falls, Canada

Nov 17: Salina Stiefel Theatre, KS

Nov 18: Overland Park Carlsen Center, KS

Nov 19: Cedar Falls Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, IA

Jan 27: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA

Jan 28: Bissuer City Horseshoe, LA

Jan 31: El Paso Plaza Theatre, TX

Feb 03: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Feb 04: Midland Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, TX

Feb 11: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Feb 18: Biloxi Hard Rock Live, MS

Feb 19: Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL

Feb 26: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Mar 31: Mulvane Kansas Star Event Center Arena, KS

May 20: Lucerne Kkl Luzern, Switzerland

May 21: Lucerne Kkl Luzern, Switzerland

The Top 10 Most Underrated Foreigner Songs