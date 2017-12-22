Watch Five Finger Death Punch’s gritty new video for Gone Away

Five Finger Death Punch have released a video for their cover of The Offspring’s Gone Away.

It’s one of two new songs recorded by the band for their compilation album A Decade of Destruction, which launched earlier this month and follows Trouble, which arrived back in October.

Speaking about the gritty and emotional video for Gone Away, guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “Every song has exactly as many meanings as many people have heard it, but by creating a music video we can crystallise one of the possibilities, our personal interpretation, and share what those words mean to us personally.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and by taking a snapshot of our own perception of something we are also sharing the impact it had on us.

“Gone Away is one of those songs that can hit you in the chest, and our interpretation may surprise some… but this is how we heard it.”

The band have just wrapped up a European tour with In Flames and Of Mice & Men and a new studio album is expected to launch in May. It’ll be the follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six.

Five Finger Death Punch have also confirmed a handful of 2018 US festival appearances, with more dates to be announced in due course.

Apr 21: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 28: Fort Lauderdale Fort Rock, FL

May 05: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

