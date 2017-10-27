Five Finger Death Punch launch new single Trouble

Five Finger Death Punch have released their new single Trouble.

The song is expected to be one of two new tracks on the band’s upcoming greatest hits collection, which will arrive in December after Ivan Moody and co settled their lawsuit with label Prospect Park earlier this month.

The single’s release comes after guitarist Jason Hook revealed that the follow-up to 2015 album Got Your Six, which is expected in 2018, is sounding special.

He tells radio station 97.7 QLZ (via Blabbermouth): “There is a certain part of finishing something new that is going to make you feel like it’s the best. Because it has a freshness to it, so it has an unfair advantage over the other ones.

“But I think that what’s really important is how the public feels about it. I think it’s a great record. Everything that we do, we put a 110% into it.

“We’re very particular about these records because we’re living in an age where people are so quick to consume that they’ll blow through a record and then throw it over their shoulder. So I think these things are forever. They have to be great. They can’t just be good. I hope you all get to hear it next year.”

Five Finger Death Punch will tour across Europe with In Flames and Of Mice & Men from next month. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 20: Copenhagen Scandinavium, Denmark

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 11: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

