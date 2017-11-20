Watch a grandma rock out on stage with Five Finger Death Punch

No matter how old you are, you can’t escape your love of metal. Whether you’re an 82-year-old man performing Bodies by Drowning Pool, ora woman in her 60s fronting her own grindcore band, age shouldn’t be a factor in your love of all things heavy. As this Five Finger Death Punch fan shows us.

At a recent FFDP show in Oslo, Norway, the ‘heavy metal grandma’ was picked from the front row of the audience (after rocking out all night) and invited on to the stage for the monstrous Jekyll And Hyde. Watch the two videos below to see her singing and dancing along with Ivan Moody, as well as showing off her sickest air guitar moves with bassist Chris Kael.

Check it out.

Five Finger Death Punch tour dates

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Dec 11: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK

