Watch Devin Townsend’s awesome animated video for Why?

Devin Townsend has released an animated video for his track Why?.

The striking promo has been created by DC Turner, with the song taken from Townsend’s latest album Empath, which launched in March this year through InsideOut Music on CD, 2LP/CD, on digital and streaming platforms and as a limited edition 2CD featuring bonus material.

Townsend will head out on the road on the Empath European Tour Vol. 1 in November, with the Canadian musician explaining: “After a year of intensive recording, mixing, and reflection, I have decided where I want to take the next level of my career as a live performer.

“I have had success and great memories from both the Devin Townsend Project as well as Strapping Young Lad, but now I am fortunate enough to be able to follow the muse where it currently leads.

“I am proud to announce that for the first 'band' tour of the Empath cycle, I am going to stretch my wings in ways I have not had the opportunity to do before and tour with a 'backing band' that can shift and morph as the music dictates instead of adhering to a click track.

“Empath Europe Volume 1 will be the first example of this, and the first tour will be in Europe – other territories to follow.”

Townsend adds: “I have spent considerable effort think about the things I wanted to do for these shows, and one thing I came out of DTP with was the awareness that I wanted to incorporate a more improvisational element to what I do.

“With the best players I can find, my plan is to interpret my back catalogue, as well as the Empath material, in ways that may change nightly. Less computers and less of a rigid structure. I want to use Volume 1 as a way to bring my music to people in a potentially new way. People playing music.”

Townsend will be at this coming weekend’s UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show at the city’s Business Design Centre.

He’ll perform at the event and host A Little Bit Of Everything, where he’ll cover all things guitar related and also look at how he records, mixes and lays down vocals in the studio. Townsend will also take part in a Q&A session at 12.30pm on September 22.

Tickets for The UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show are now available.